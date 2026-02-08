Left Menu

Unexpected Stumping: USA Surprises India in T20 World Cup Opener

USA bowler Shadley van Schalkwyk highlighted the importance of preparation for Associate nation cricketers after surprising India with strategic field placements in the T20 World Cup. Despite his successful bowling, India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, ultimately won, showcasing the challenges faced by Associate teams.

  India

USA bowler Shadley van Schalkwyk emphasized the importance of thorough planning for Associate nation cricketers after his side's strategic field placements caught India off guard during the T20 World Cup opener. Van Schalkwyk delivered impressive figures of 4-0-25-4, a key factor in leaving India at 46 for four during the powerplay.

Van Schalkwyk stressed the significance of preparation for Associate teams, who rarely get opportunities on the global stage. He acknowledged the fine line between planning and over-planning, suggesting excessive strategy can induce unnecessary nervousness. Despite their efforts, India's Suryakumar Yadav led the counterattack with a brilliant 84 not out, guiding India to 161/9.

Looking back, Schalkwyk credited the team for sticking to their plans, though admitting losing wickets early hurt their game. The USA's attempt to chase fell short despite some middle-order efforts. Ultimately, India's batters seized the opportunity to dominate after the powerplay shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

