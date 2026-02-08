Left Menu

New Zealand's Triumph: Overcoming Spin and History in T20 World Cup Opener

New Zealand started their Twenty20 World Cup with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan, avenging their past defeat. Tim Seifert and Glenn Phillips played key roles in the chase, overcoming Afghanistan's spin-bowling strategy. Despite a strong opening by Afghanistan, New Zealand secured the win with 13 balls to spare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-02-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 15:16 IST
New Zealand launched their Twenty20 World Cup campaign with a commanding five-wicket victory against Afghanistan in a group D match held in Chennai. The match marked a significant turnaround from the 2024 edition where New Zealand's early exit was triggered by a defeat to Afghanistan.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted a strong 182-6 with Gulbadin Naib's rapid 63 runs laying a solid foundation. Despite a shaky start, New Zealand's Tim Seifert (65) and Glenn Phillips (42) steadied the ship, chasing down the target with 13 balls to spare, overcoming Afghanistan's spin-heavy attack.

Seifert, named player of the match, expressed satisfaction in securing the win despite early setbacks. Meanwhile, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan acknowledged their bowling inconsistency as a key factor in the defeat, pointing at missed opportunities to restrict New Zealand's scoring during the middle overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

