NHL Players Return to Winter Olympics: A New Era for Ice Hockey

NHL players from various nations have arrived at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, marking their first participation in 12 years. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) hopes this comeback will continue in future Games.

Their presence, though, is not always guaranteed due to scheduling conflicts, financial issues, and opposition from team owners. A breakthrough deal last year among the NHL, the IIHF, and the NHL Players' Association now enables their return, the first since the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

The IOC is optimistic about forging a long-term relationship, expecting enhanced visibility for the sport internationally and substantial benefits for the Olympics themselves. Discussions are in place for their participation in the 2030 French Alps Olympics, building on the agreement made for Milan.