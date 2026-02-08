Left Menu

Dramatic Victory as India Overtakes Netherlands in Davis Cup Thriller

In a gripping Davis Cup doubles match, India's Yuki Bhambri and Dhakshineswar Suresh defeated the Dutch pair of David Pel and Sander Arends, securing a crucial 2-1 lead. The intense three-hour match was characterized by pivotal saves and strategic plays, setting the stage for forthcoming singles contests.

Updated: 08-02-2026 17:32 IST
In an exhilarating Davis Cup clash, Yuki Bhambri and Dhakshineswar Suresh emerged victorious in a marathon doubles rubber, defeating the Netherlands' David Pel and Sander Arends with scores of 7-6 (0), 3-6, 7-6 (1). The win gives India a decisive lead in the tie.

The match, lasting exactly three hours, saw India captain Rohit Rajpal's strategic swap of N Sriram Balaji for Dhakshineswar pay off, with the duo displaying nerves of steel throughout. Bhambri faced significant pressure on serve, notably in the seventh game, yet the team persevered thanks to tactful plays.

After splitting the first two sets, the deciding frame saw both teams miss multiple break opportunities. A pivotal moment occurred as Arends required medical attention for his left hand, impacting his serve. Capitalizing on this, the Indian pair clinched the match, setting the stage for the upcoming reverse singles.

