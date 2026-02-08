Left Menu

Ganguly Champions India's Aggression in T20 World Cup

Former captain Sourav Ganguly supports India's aggressive approach in T20 World Cup, praising the team's depth and adaptability despite challenges like missing Jasprit Bumrah. India's consistent high scoring and match-winning players like captain Suryakumar Yadav highlight their strength. Ganguly criticizes Pakistan's decision to forgo a fixture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 17:34 IST
Ganguly Champions India's Aggression in T20 World Cup
Ganguly
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly endorsed the team's aggressive batting style in the T20 World Cup, urging top-order players like Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma to maintain their attacking approach, even on tricky surfaces. Ganguly's comments came during the Bharat Corporate Premier League (BCPL) Season 4.

Despite setbacks like Jasprit Bumrah's absence due to a stomach upset, India's ability to breach the 200-run mark frequently and successful chases against strong teams underscores their formidable T20 prowess. Suryakumar Yadav, in particular, was highlighted by Ganguly as a standout player who can decisively impact any game.

Ganguly also expressed surprise at Pakistan's withdrawal from a World Cup fixture, emphasizing the importance of every match in the tournament. Meanwhile, Zaheer Khan praised India's depth, with players like Mohammad Siraj stepping up in critical situations, and highlighted the growing significance of the Bharat Corporate Premier League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Services Clinch Santosh Trophy with Last-Minute Triumph Over Kerala

Services Clinch Santosh Trophy with Last-Minute Triumph Over Kerala

 Global
2
Mystery EVMs Found: Stirring Controversy in Solapur

Mystery EVMs Found: Stirring Controversy in Solapur

 India
3
England Edges Past Nepal in Thrilling World Cup Showdown

England Edges Past Nepal in Thrilling World Cup Showdown

 India
4
Manipur MLA Airlifted to Delhi After Health Deteriorates

Manipur MLA Airlifted to Delhi After Health Deteriorates

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026