Ganguly Champions India's Aggression in T20 World Cup

On Sunday, former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly endorsed the team's aggressive batting style in the T20 World Cup, urging top-order players like Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma to maintain their attacking approach, even on tricky surfaces. Ganguly's comments came during the Bharat Corporate Premier League (BCPL) Season 4.

Despite setbacks like Jasprit Bumrah's absence due to a stomach upset, India's ability to breach the 200-run mark frequently and successful chases against strong teams underscores their formidable T20 prowess. Suryakumar Yadav, in particular, was highlighted by Ganguly as a standout player who can decisively impact any game.

Ganguly also expressed surprise at Pakistan's withdrawal from a World Cup fixture, emphasizing the importance of every match in the tournament. Meanwhile, Zaheer Khan praised India's depth, with players like Mohammad Siraj stepping up in critical situations, and highlighted the growing significance of the Bharat Corporate Premier League.

(With inputs from agencies.)