Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: ICC Mediates Pakistan-India T20 World Cup Boycott

Imran Khwaja of the ICC is in Lahore for critical talks with PCB officials, addressing Pakistan's planned boycott of the T20 World Cup match against India. With key mediators like Bangladesh's Aminul Islam involved, the ICC aims to resolve the standoff to protect stakeholders' interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 08-02-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 18:20 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: ICC Mediates Pakistan-India T20 World Cup Boycott
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Imran Khwaja, deputy chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC), arrived in Lahore for pivotal discussions with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials as the conflict over Pakistan's intended boycott of a high-profile T20 World Cup game against India intensifies.

Khwaja, representing Singapore in the ICC, has been designated as a mediator by the governing body. His visit for talks, along with Bangladesh Cricket Board President Aminul Islam, aims to dissuade Pakistan from its boycott stance, motivated by Bangladesh's earlier decisions over safety concerns.

The ICC is actively working with PCB and other stakeholders to find a solution that prioritizes the integrity and financial stability of the sport, amid warnings of massive financial repercussions if the match does not proceed as planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery EVMs Found: Stirring Controversy in Solapur

Mystery EVMs Found: Stirring Controversy in Solapur

 India
2
England Edges Past Nepal in Thrilling World Cup Showdown

England Edges Past Nepal in Thrilling World Cup Showdown

 India
3
Manipur MLA Airlifted to Delhi After Health Deteriorates

Manipur MLA Airlifted to Delhi After Health Deteriorates

 India
4
India's Path to Agricultural Self-Reliance: No More Imports of Fruits, Vegetables, and Flowers

India's Path to Agricultural Self-Reliance: No More Imports of Fruits, Veget...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026