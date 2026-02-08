High-Stakes Diplomacy: ICC Mediates Pakistan-India T20 World Cup Boycott

Imran Khwaja, deputy chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC), arrived in Lahore for pivotal discussions with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials as the conflict over Pakistan's intended boycott of a high-profile T20 World Cup game against India intensifies.

Khwaja, representing Singapore in the ICC, has been designated as a mediator by the governing body. His visit for talks, along with Bangladesh Cricket Board President Aminul Islam, aims to dissuade Pakistan from its boycott stance, motivated by Bangladesh's earlier decisions over safety concerns.

The ICC is actively working with PCB and other stakeholders to find a solution that prioritizes the integrity and financial stability of the sport, amid warnings of massive financial repercussions if the match does not proceed as planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)