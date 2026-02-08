Left Menu

Thrilling Finish: England Edges Past Nepal in T20 World Cup Clash

In a gripping T20 World Cup match, England narrowly defeated Nepal by four runs. Despite Lokesh Bam's late heroics, Nepal couldn't chase down the 185-run target. Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook's commendable innings put England in a strong position, securing their victory in a nail-biting finish.

In a thrilling encounter at the T20 World Cup, England emerged victorious over Nepal, clinching a narrow four-run win. Nepal's valiant chase of a 185-run target ended at 180 for 6 as Lokesh Bam's unbeaten 39 off 20 balls could not secure victory.

England's innings was bolstered by Jacob Bethell's 55 and Harry Brook's 53, overcoming the early loss of opener Phil Salt. Will Jacks contributed an unbeaten 39 off 18 balls to set up a defendable total of 184 for 7.

Nepal's pursuit saw performances from Dipendra Singh Airee, scoring 44 off 29 balls, and Captain Rohit Paudel's 39 off 34 balls, but they fell just short of the target despite Lokesh's late fireworks.

