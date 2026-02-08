Left Menu

Services Clinch Santosh Trophy with Last-Minute Triumph Over Kerala

In a dramatic finale, Services defeated Kerala 1-0 in the 79th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy. Striker Abhishek Pawar scored the decisive goal in the 109th minute, securing Services' eighth title at Dhakuakhana Football Stadium. Kerala's efforts fell short despite late-game pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhakuakhana | Updated: 08-02-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 19:00 IST
In a thrilling conclusion to the 79th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy, Services emerged victorious over Kerala, clinching the title with a nerve-wracking 1-0 win. The final, held at the packed Dhakuakhana Football Stadium, witnessed a solitary goal in extra time by striker Abhishek Pawar, sealing the fate of the match.

The decisive moment came in the 109th minute with Pawar's low right-foot strike finding the back of the net, sending the Services supporters into a frenzy. Despite Kerala's relentless attacks in the final stages of the match, Services maintained their defensive composure, particularly under the leadership of goalkeeper and captain Gagandeep Singh.

Both teams had their moments throughout the match, with Kerala's forward Muhammed Ajsal posing significant threats early on. However, Services' strategic defense proved resilient, ensuring their eighth championship victory. The final was a repeat clash of their 2012-13 showdown, confirming Services' dominance with a historical triumph.

