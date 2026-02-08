England Edges Past Nepal in Thrilling World Cup Showdown
England narrowly defeated Nepal by four runs in a Group C thriller at the Twenty20 World Cup. Despite early setbacks, Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell's fifties helped set a target of 184-7. Nepal's Lokesh Bam fought valiantly, but England held on as Nepal finished at 180-6.
In a nail-biting encounter at the Twenty20 World Cup, England, twice champions, escaped with a narrow four-run victory over Nepal in a Group C match on Sunday.
After a faltering start, England's captain Harry Brook and batter Jacob Bethell shone with half-centuries, lifting their team to 184-7. Despite an impressive chase by Lokesh Bam, who scored 39 not out off 20 balls, Nepal fell just short, concluding on 180-6.
Though England faced early setbacks including the quick dismissals of Jos Buttler and Tom Banton, Brook and Bethell steadied the innings with a crucial 71-run partnership. Nepal remained competitive throughout, notably thanks to a strong 82-run stand from Dipendra Singh Airee and skipper Rohit Paudel, but ultimately missed the mark.
