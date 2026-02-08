Dr Pushpinder Singh Gill Appointed as New Vice-Chancellor of MBSPSU

The Punjab government has named Dr Pushpinder Singh Gill as the next vice-chancellor of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University (MBSPSU) in Patiala. His three-year term begins as soon as he takes office.

Boasting over 36 years of wide-ranging experience in academia, research, administration, and international consultancy, Dr Gill is well-prepared for this role. As a retired professor from Punjabi University, Patiala, he has occupied numerous leadership positions that align him to guide Punjab's top-tier sports university toward new heights of excellence.

Dr Gill, who obtained his doctorate from Punjabi University in 1993, has a commendable record with 84 research publications in national and international journals. Additionally, he has authored 10 books and over 400 articles on management and related subjects in various magazines and newspapers. His tenure will aim to transform MBSPSU into India's benchmark institution for integrated sports education, high-performance sport, and applied research.

(With inputs from agencies.)