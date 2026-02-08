Dr Pushpinder Singh Gill Appointed as New Vice-Chancellor of MBSPSU
The Punjab government has appointed Dr Pushpinder Singh Gill as the vice-chancellor of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University. Bringing over 36 years of experience, Dr Gill aims to establish MBSPSU as a leading institution for sports education, performance, and applied research in India.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab government has named Dr Pushpinder Singh Gill as the next vice-chancellor of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University (MBSPSU) in Patiala. His three-year term begins as soon as he takes office.
Boasting over 36 years of wide-ranging experience in academia, research, administration, and international consultancy, Dr Gill is well-prepared for this role. As a retired professor from Punjabi University, Patiala, he has occupied numerous leadership positions that align him to guide Punjab's top-tier sports university toward new heights of excellence.
Dr Gill, who obtained his doctorate from Punjabi University in 1993, has a commendable record with 84 research publications in national and international journals. Additionally, he has authored 10 books and over 400 articles on management and related subjects in various magazines and newspapers. His tenure will aim to transform MBSPSU into India's benchmark institution for integrated sports education, high-performance sport, and applied research.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Gadchiroli: Lloyds Metals Fuels Global Education Dream
Transformative Education Initiatives Propel Haryana Toward Development
Assam Cabinet Approves 8th State Pay Commission and Land Allocation for Educational Growth
Himachal Pradesh CM Sets Vision for 2026-27: Health, Education, and Rural Economy in Focus
Gujarat CM Embraces Spiritual and Educational Initiatives