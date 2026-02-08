Left Menu

England Edges Nepal in Thrilling Last-Ball Victory at T20 World Cup

England narrowly defeated Nepal by four runs in a Group C match thriller at the Twenty20 World Cup. Despite strong performances by England's Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell, Nepal's fierce chase led by Kushal Bhurtel and Dipendra Singh Airee fell just short after a tense final over by Sam Curran.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a nail-biting Group C clash at the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday, England emerged victorious against Nepal by a slender margin of four runs. Despite being seen as the favorites, England had to dig deep to overcome a spirited fightback from Nepal.

England, thanks to commendable fifties from captain Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell, posted a formidable score of 184-7. Their crafted innings seemed daunting for Nepal, but resilience was the keyword for the tier-two side as they valiantly chased.

Nepal, driven by significant contributions from Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel, and Dipendra Singh Airee, inched towards an upset victory. As Lokesh Bam added pressure with late blitzes, England's Sam Curran clinched the win by holding his nerve in a tense final over.

