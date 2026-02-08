Sri Lanka's Battling Stand: Mendis Leads the Charge with Unbeaten Half-Century

Kusal Mendis showcased resilience with an unbeaten half-century as Sri Lanka battled to a competitive 163 for 6 in their T20 World Cup clash against Ireland.

Despite an early struggle, Sri Lanka found stability through Mendis, who scored 56 off 43 deliveries, supported by Kamindu Mendis' crucial 44.

Ireland's bowling attack, spearheaded by George Dockrell with figures of 2/17, initially kept Sri Lanka at bay before the late resurgence.

(With inputs from agencies.)