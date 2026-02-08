Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Battling Stand: Mendis Leads the Charge with Unbeaten Half-Century

Kusal Mendis delivered a resilient unbeaten half-century, supported by Kamindu Mendis’ quick 44, lifting Sri Lanka to a challenging 163 for 6 against Ireland in the T20 World Cup. Despite a slow start, Sri Lanka managed a competitive score against Ireland's efficient bowling lineup, led by George Dockrell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 08-02-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 21:00 IST
Sri Lanka's Battling Stand: Mendis Leads the Charge with Unbeaten Half-Century
Kusal Mendis
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis showcased resilience with an unbeaten half-century as Sri Lanka battled to a competitive 163 for 6 in their T20 World Cup clash against Ireland.

Despite an early struggle, Sri Lanka found stability through Mendis, who scored 56 off 43 deliveries, supported by Kamindu Mendis' crucial 44.

Ireland's bowling attack, spearheaded by George Dockrell with figures of 2/17, initially kept Sri Lanka at bay before the late resurgence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nationwide Protests Against Alleged Election Rigging Shake Pakistan

Nationwide Protests Against Alleged Election Rigging Shake Pakistan

 Global
2
Dhakshineswar Suresh wins fifth rubber against Guy De Oden to lead India to 3-2 win over higher-ranked Netherlands in Davis Cup Qualifiers.

Dhakshineswar Suresh wins fifth rubber against Guy De Oden to lead India to ...

 Global
3
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Family on Jaipur Highway

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Family on Jaipur Highway

 India
4
Iran's Tightening Grip: The Narges Mohammadi Verdict and Its Political Ripples

Iran's Tightening Grip: The Narges Mohammadi Verdict and Its Political Rippl...

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026