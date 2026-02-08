Left Menu

Sri Lanka Edges Out Ireland in T20 World Cup Thriller

Sri Lanka secured a narrow victory over Ireland in the T20 World Cup with a total score of 163 runs. Kusal Mendis led the charge with an impressive 56 not out, while the Irish bowlers struggled despite picking up vital wickets at key intervals.

Colombo | Updated: 08-02-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 21:07 IST
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka emerged victorious in a tightly contested match against Ireland in the T20 World Cup, posting a total of 163 runs for six wickets.

Key performances came from Kusal Mendis, who remained unbeaten on 56, and Kamindu Mendis, who contributed a solid 44.

Meanwhile, Ireland's bowlers, particularly George Dockrell, who took two wickets, kept the pressure on but ultimately fell short as Sri Lanka held their nerve.

