Sri Lanka Edges Out Ireland in T20 World Cup Thriller

Sri Lanka emerged victorious in a tightly contested match against Ireland in the T20 World Cup, posting a total of 163 runs for six wickets.

Key performances came from Kusal Mendis, who remained unbeaten on 56, and Kamindu Mendis, who contributed a solid 44.

Meanwhile, Ireland's bowlers, particularly George Dockrell, who took two wickets, kept the pressure on but ultimately fell short as Sri Lanka held their nerve.

