Sri Lanka Edges Out Ireland in T20 World Cup Thriller
Sri Lanka secured a narrow victory over Ireland in the T20 World Cup with a total score of 163 runs. Kusal Mendis led the charge with an impressive 56 not out, while the Irish bowlers struggled despite picking up vital wickets at key intervals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 08-02-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 21:07 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka emerged victorious in a tightly contested match against Ireland in the T20 World Cup, posting a total of 163 runs for six wickets.
Key performances came from Kusal Mendis, who remained unbeaten on 56, and Kamindu Mendis, who contributed a solid 44.
Meanwhile, Ireland's bowlers, particularly George Dockrell, who took two wickets, kept the pressure on but ultimately fell short as Sri Lanka held their nerve.
(With inputs from agencies.)