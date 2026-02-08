Silver Linings: Desloges' Narrow Win Amid Controversy

French silver medallist Mathis Desloges navigated controversy at the Milano Cortina Olympics after an early course infringement during the men's skiathlon. Rival athletes noted the incident's negligible influence on the final outcome.

Desloges, who veered across a course marker at the 13-km mark, maintained his silver medal post-jury deliberations. Despite a protest by Russian skier Savelii Korostelev, racing as a neutral athlete, the jury ruled a yellow card punishment sufficient, dismissing the appeal.

Norwegian athletes, including bronze medallist Martin Nyenget, accepted the decision, noting minimal advantage from Desloges' error. Desloges expressed regret, emphasizing the mistake was unintentional.

