In a thrilling turn of events, Auston Matthews has been named captain of the United States men's Olympic ice hockey team for the Milano Cortina Games. Joining him in leadership roles are Matthew Tkachuk and Charlie McAvoy, continuing their roles from last year's face-off against Canada.

Lindsey Vonn's bid for Olympic glory was abruptly halted as she fell during her run in Cortina d'Ampezzo. Despite the setback, the spirit of the Olympics carried on with figure skater Ilia Malinin helping the U.S. clinch team gold in Milan, overcoming strong competition from Japan.

The NFL also saw excitement with Super Bowl LX where the Seattle Seahawks battled the New England Patriots. Although President Trump was not in attendance, he extended his well wishes to both teams, underscoring the event as a cherished American tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)