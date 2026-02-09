Left Menu

Exciting Sports Highlights: Olympic Thrills and Super Bowl Fever

Auston Matthews will captain the U.S. ice hockey team at the Milano Cortina Olympics, where Lindsey Vonn suffered a crash. Super Bowl LX sees Seahawks face Patriots. Trump's absence noted. Czech Republic and Sweden excel in women's ice hockey. Amber Glenn defends Olympic performance, while Ilia Malinin leads U.S. to figure skating gold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 05:22 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 05:22 IST
Exciting Sports Highlights: Olympic Thrills and Super Bowl Fever

In a thrilling turn of events, Auston Matthews has been named captain of the United States men's Olympic ice hockey team for the Milano Cortina Games. Joining him in leadership roles are Matthew Tkachuk and Charlie McAvoy, continuing their roles from last year's face-off against Canada.

Lindsey Vonn's bid for Olympic glory was abruptly halted as she fell during her run in Cortina d'Ampezzo. Despite the setback, the spirit of the Olympics carried on with figure skater Ilia Malinin helping the U.S. clinch team gold in Milan, overcoming strong competition from Japan.

The NFL also saw excitement with Super Bowl LX where the Seattle Seahawks battled the New England Patriots. Although President Trump was not in attendance, he extended his well wishes to both teams, underscoring the event as a cherished American tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen's Slide Continues as Takaichi's Victory Ushers Economic Policy Shift

Yen's Slide Continues as Takaichi's Victory Ushers Economic Policy Shift

 Global
2
High-Stakes Verdict: Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai Faces Sentencing

High-Stakes Verdict: Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai Faces Sentencing

 Global
3
Takaichi's Triumph: Japan's Political Landscape Transformed

Takaichi's Triumph: Japan's Political Landscape Transformed

 Global
4
Sanae Takaichi's Sweeping Victory: New Economic Era for Japan

Sanae Takaichi's Sweeping Victory: New Economic Era for Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026