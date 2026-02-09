Cadillac Gears Up for F1 Battle with Perez and Bottas at Helm
Cadillac enters Formula One with experienced drivers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas, aiming for progress rather than last place. The team debuts in Australia with Ferrari engines and plans a major campaign, including a livery launch at the Super Bowl. Both drivers see significant potential in the team.
Formula One's latest entrant, Cadillac, is intent on making an impactful debut in the upcoming season, armed with seasoned drivers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas. Despite being newcomers, the team, supported by General Motors, is determined not to finish last after making its debut on March 8th in Australia.
With renowned Ferrari engines and a strategic recruitment drive from competitor teams, Cadillac aims to outperform expectations. Mexican star Perez, who returns after a year away from the grid, feels the team's spirit is a reunion of talent he's worked with before, signaling readiness for a long-term presence in F1.
Bottas echoed optimism, seeing the team's Super Bowl livery advertisement as a bold statement of its ambitious plans. While acknowledging potential initial challenges on track, both drivers are motivated by the project's hopes for significant progression in the highly competitive Formula One arena.
(With inputs from agencies.)
