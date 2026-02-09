Rising Star Dhakshineswar Suresh Shines in Davis Cup
India's rising tennis star, Dhakshineswar Suresh, remains undefeated in the Davis Cup, with an impressive 4-0 record. Having completed his studies, he is set to join the ATP Tour. His captain, Rohit Rajpal, praises his performance, highlighting India's growing strength. Suresh is proud to represent his country, crediting team support.
India's Davis Cup prodigy, Dhakshineswar Suresh, has declared his recent success as merely a prologue in his career, as he transitions onto the ATP Tour post-academic commitments. Having pursued communication studies at Wake Forest University, Suresh completes his education in May, eagerly anticipating his full entry into professional tennis.
In just two matches since his debut in September 2025, Suresh boasts a flawless 4-0 record, including a stellar performance against the Netherlands in Bengaluru. His feat echoes legendary player Leander Paes' 2004 record against Japan. After edging past the Netherlands 3-2, India advances to face Korea in the subsequent Davis Cup Qualifiers round.
Expressing pride as a national representative, Suresh credits his remarkable play to robust team support and chemistry. Meanwhile, team captain Rohit Rajpal lauds not only Suresh's exceptional talent but also applauds an injured Sumit Nagal for exemplifying resilience. Team India's burgeoning depth is underscored, with strategic planning against Korea underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
