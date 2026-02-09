KSCA and RCB Seek Government Nod for IPL Matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Venkatesh Prasad, alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) representatives, engaged in talks with Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara regarding hosting Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

A meeting facilitated by KSCA aimed to secure government approval for the matches. Prasad expressed gratitude for the support from Parameshwara, who pledged a follow-up meeting on February 12 to finalize hosting permissions.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara revealed that conditional permission was granted to KSCA and RCB for the IPL events, with a conclusive decision pending discussions involving BBMP, police, and legal advisors. The stadium's activities were previously suspended due to a tragic stampede incident last year.