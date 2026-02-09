KSCA and RCB Seek Government Nod for IPL Matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium
KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad and RCB representatives met Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara to secure permission for IPL matches at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Despite conditional approval, a final decision will follow further discussions. Previously, cricket was halted due to a tragic incident at the stadium.
The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Venkatesh Prasad, alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) representatives, engaged in talks with Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara regarding hosting Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
A meeting facilitated by KSCA aimed to secure government approval for the matches. Prasad expressed gratitude for the support from Parameshwara, who pledged a follow-up meeting on February 12 to finalize hosting permissions.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara revealed that conditional permission was granted to KSCA and RCB for the IPL events, with a conclusive decision pending discussions involving BBMP, police, and legal advisors. The stadium's activities were previously suspended due to a tragic stampede incident last year.
