Scotland Triumphs Over Italy in T20 World Cup Debut

George Munsey and Michael Jones set the stage for Scotland's victory over Italy in the T20 World Cup, with Munsey scoring 84. Despite spirited attempts by Ben and Harry Manenti, Italy fell short with 134. Michael Leask's 4/17 was crucial for Scotland's win as Italy struggled with inexperience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 14:15 IST
In an impressive T20 World Cup performance, Scotland defeated newcomers Italy by 73 runs, thanks to a standout 84 from George Munsey and a solid contribution from Michael Jones.

The pair's 126-run opening partnership was central to Scotland's total of 207 for 4. Italy's chase showed promise with the Manenti brothers leading efforts, but they succumbed to Scotland's bowlers.

Off-spinner Michael Leask was instrumental, taking 4 wickets for 17, while Italy's captain Wayne Madsen suffered an unfortunate injury early in the game, impacting his team's morale and performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

