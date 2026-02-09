Scotland Triumphs Over Italy in T20 World Cup Debut

In an impressive T20 World Cup performance, Scotland defeated newcomers Italy by 73 runs, thanks to a standout 84 from George Munsey and a solid contribution from Michael Jones.

The pair's 126-run opening partnership was central to Scotland's total of 207 for 4. Italy's chase showed promise with the Manenti brothers leading efforts, but they succumbed to Scotland's bowlers.

Off-spinner Michael Leask was instrumental, taking 4 wickets for 17, while Italy's captain Wayne Madsen suffered an unfortunate injury early in the game, impacting his team's morale and performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)