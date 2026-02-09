Left Menu

Shikhar Dhawan Champions Grassroots Sports with Delhi Khel Mahakumbh

Indian cricket icon Shikhar Dhawan has been named the brand ambassador for the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, a large-scale initiative by the Delhi government's Directorate of Education and Sports. Aimed at nurturing young athletic talent, the event will feature thousands of participants across various sports disciplines.

Shikhar Dhawan (Photo: Da One Sports). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the inaugural Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, an initiative spearheaded by the Directorate of Education and Sports under the Government of NCT of Delhi. This event aims to boost grassroots participation in sports across the capital, a press release stated.

Shikhar Dhawan is a renowned figure in Indian sports, serving as an inspiration to aspiring athletes nationwide. Known for his leadership and dedication to nurturing talent, Dhawan continues to influence India's sporting future notably through his venture, Da One Sports.

The Delhi Khel Mahakumbh is designed as a multi-sport platform for school and community-level athletes, providing structured competition and exposure. The initiative highlights the Delhi government's commitment to embedding sports within youth development and education. Ashish Sood, Delhi's Minister of Education and Sports, praised Dhawan's involvement, citing it as a boost to the program's credibility.

Dhawan expressed gratitude for his role, highlighting the Mahakumbh's importance in offering the necessary platforms for budding athletes. Through Da One Sports, Dhawan has been instrumental in building pathways for young talents. Anshita Gupta, CEO of Da One Group, emphasized alignment with the government's vision, focusing on structured talent development.

Dhawan's contributions extend beyond sports, as his foundation advances education and digital empowerment for underprivileged communities. The Delhi Khel Mahakumbh will commence on February 13, featuring thousands of young athletes competing across 16 venues in various sports like basketball, football, and wrestling, with participation from all 12 districts of Delhi.

