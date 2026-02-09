Scotland Triumphs Over Italy in T20 World Cup Spectacle

In a thrilling T20 World Cup Group C match, Scotland delivered a commanding performance to defeat Italy by 73 runs. Opener George Munsey laid the foundation with a blistering 84 off 54 balls, setting the tone for the game.

Michael Leask's all-round excellence was pivotal. He not only contributed a brisk 22 not out in the final overs but was instrumental with the ball, claiming four wickets for 17 runs. His opening dismissal of Justin Mosca on the first ball set Italy on the back foot.

Despite a spirited resistance featuring Ben Manenti's historic fifty, Italy couldn't maintain the momentum. Key moments saw Leask dismantling Italian partnerships at critical junctures, reaffirming Scotland's dominance as they soared to a significant victory.

