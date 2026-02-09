Left Menu

Scotland Triumphs Over Italy in T20 World Cup Spectacle

Michael Leask and George Munsey shined as Scotland defeated Italy by 73 runs in their T20 World Cup Group C match. Leask delivered an all-round performance with a late cameo and four wickets, while Munsey's attacking fifty set up the victory. Italy's chase fell short despite Ben Manenti's historic fifty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 14:22 IST
In a thrilling T20 World Cup Group C match, Scotland delivered a commanding performance to defeat Italy by 73 runs. Opener George Munsey laid the foundation with a blistering 84 off 54 balls, setting the tone for the game.

Michael Leask's all-round excellence was pivotal. He not only contributed a brisk 22 not out in the final overs but was instrumental with the ball, claiming four wickets for 17 runs. His opening dismissal of Justin Mosca on the first ball set Italy on the back foot.

Despite a spirited resistance featuring Ben Manenti's historic fifty, Italy couldn't maintain the momentum. Key moments saw Leask dismantling Italian partnerships at critical junctures, reaffirming Scotland's dominance as they soared to a significant victory.

