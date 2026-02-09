Left Menu

Pakistan's Cricket Diplomacy: Naqvi Seeks Dialogue with India

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi plans to ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to lift the boycott against India's T20 World Cup match. Following discussions with multiple cricket boards, Naqvi aims to brief Sharif on the situation before seeking approval for participation from the government.

Karachi | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:33 IST
  • Pakistan

Mohsin Naqvi, the chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is preparing to request Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to reconsider the boycott of their T20 World Cup match against India. This comes after Bangladesh's counterpart urged for the competition to proceed.

Naqvi is scheduled to brief Sharif on the latest in this cricketing conundrum on Monday. The high-stakes game against India is slated to take place in Colombo on February 15. According to sources, Naqvi has engaged in diplomatic discussions with the Bangladesh, Sri Lankan, and Emirates cricket boards, as well as the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Bangladesh Cricket Board President Amin ul Islam, who participated in talks with Naqvi and ICC's independent director Imran Khawaja, echoed the appeal for resolution. The PCB aims to respect Sharif's final decision following Naqvi's briefing and discussions with international cricketing bodies.

