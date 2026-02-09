Athletics Steals the Limelight: LA 2028 Olympics Shake-Up

In a major shift for the LA 2028 Olympics, athletics will be moved to the first week of the Games, a decision touted as beneficial by World Athletics President Sebastian Coe. Traditionally held in the second week, athletics will now enjoy increased exposure from the outset.

The organizers' decision to switch athletics with swimming, placing the latter in the second week, aims to capitalize on the drama of the opening ceremony at the SoFi Stadium. This stadium will simultaneously host the opening ceremonies and eventually transform into a swimming venue, while athletics will commence at the historic LA Memorial Coliseum.

Coe expects the move to spotlight athletics from day one, augmented by what is expected to be a grand opening ceremony. He acknowledges potential logistical challenges but emphasizes the opportunity for extended media coverage across the full two weeks of the Games, instead of the traditional last week. The consensus among athletes, particularly sprinters and their coaches, is optimistic, highlighting the potential for greater visibility and engagement.

