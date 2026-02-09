Left Menu

Athletics Steals the Limelight: LA 2028 Olympics Shake-Up

Athletics is set to feature in the first week of the LA 2028 Olympics instead of the traditional second week to benefit the sport. World Athletics President Sebastian Coe sees this as advantageous, although logistical challenges remain in ensuring a smooth start for the events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:27 IST
Athletics Steals the Limelight: LA 2028 Olympics Shake-Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major shift for the LA 2028 Olympics, athletics will be moved to the first week of the Games, a decision touted as beneficial by World Athletics President Sebastian Coe. Traditionally held in the second week, athletics will now enjoy increased exposure from the outset.

The organizers' decision to switch athletics with swimming, placing the latter in the second week, aims to capitalize on the drama of the opening ceremony at the SoFi Stadium. This stadium will simultaneously host the opening ceremonies and eventually transform into a swimming venue, while athletics will commence at the historic LA Memorial Coliseum.

Coe expects the move to spotlight athletics from day one, augmented by what is expected to be a grand opening ceremony. He acknowledges potential logistical challenges but emphasizes the opportunity for extended media coverage across the full two weeks of the Games, instead of the traditional last week. The consensus among athletes, particularly sprinters and their coaches, is optimistic, highlighting the potential for greater visibility and engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Puzzle Behind Real Estate Mogul C J Roy's Alleged Suicide

Puzzle Behind Real Estate Mogul C J Roy's Alleged Suicide

 India
2
Glamorous 42nd Annual Day at Children Welfare Centre

Glamorous 42nd Annual Day at Children Welfare Centre

 India
3
SIR in West Bengal: SC asks state DGP to file affidavit after poll panel alleged burning of its notices by some miscreants.

SIR in West Bengal: SC asks state DGP to file affidavit after poll panel all...

 India
4
SIR in West Bengal: SC notes EC's contentions that no FIR has been registered so far against miscreants.

SIR in West Bengal: SC notes EC's contentions that no FIR has been registere...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026