Babar Azam's Struggles: Cricket Legends Weigh In on Pakistan's Icon

Cricket legends Ricky Ponting and Ravi Shastri express concerns over Babar Azam's form, urging him to regain his aggressive approach in Pakistan's T20 World Cup campaign. The duo discusses the pressure on Azam and suggests strategic changes to maximize his effectiveness in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:26 IST
Babar Azam. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In recent discussions on Babar Azam's fluctuating form, cricket giants Ricky Ponting and Ravi Shastri have voiced concerns about the Pakistani batter's diminishing impact in the T20 World Cup, as reported by the ICC. Azam's performance has been under scrutiny after a hesitant 15 off 18 balls in Pakistan's win over the Netherlands.

Ponting suggests that Azam has lost his hallmark timing and questions his power during crucial middle overs. Shastri echoes these observations, stressing the need for Azam to counteract early pressure. Both experts underscore the necessity for Azam to adjust quickly to the demands of T20 cricket, hinting at a possible repositioning in the batting order.

They urge Pakistan to reconsider Azam's batting position and approach to restore his effectiveness. With the next match against the USA in Colombo, both Ponting and Shastri note that Pakistan needs Azam at his best to progress further in the tournament, highlighting the looming decision over his role in the team.

