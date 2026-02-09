Zimbabwe's Dominant Bowlers Decimate Oman in T20 Clash

In a commanding display of bowling prowess, Zimbabwe's pacers led the team to a resounding victory over Oman in their T20 World Cup clash. Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, and Brad Evans each took three wickets, dismantling Oman's batting lineup with precision.

Oman, having been sent in to bat, struggled to find rhythm against a relentless Zimbabwean attack. Vinayak Shukla emerged as Oman's top scorer with just 28 runs, followed by contributions from Sufyan Mehmood and Nadeem Khan, who managed 25 and 20 runs respectively.

Sikandar Raza claimed the final wicket to cap off a dominant performance by Zimbabwe, dismissing the entire Oman side for 103 runs in 19.5 overs. Zimbabwe's bowlers effectively restricted their opponents, setting the stage for an exciting tournament trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)