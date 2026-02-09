Left Menu

Sudhir Saxena Shines with Silver at India Open Kickboxing Championship

Sudhir Saxena has furthered India's kickboxing acclaim with a silver medal at the 5th India Open International Kickboxing Cup. Competing against world-class fighters, his achievement underscores his resilience and family support, with an eye set on future victories and gold medals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:13 IST
Sudhir Saxena Shines with Silver at India Open Kickboxing Championship
Sudhir Saxena. (Photo/SAI media) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian kickboxing sensation Sudhir Saxena has once again elevated the nation's standing in combat sports by securing a silver medal at the 5th India Open International Kickboxing Cup, held at the iconic Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from February 4th to 8th, 2026, as per a press release.

Saxena faced a grueling draw against some of the world's most formidable fighters, showcasing a masterclass in resilience and technique. His silver-medal performance is a testament to his 'never-say-die' spirit, proving that grit and discipline can overcome the toughest odds on the international stage.

Behind Sudhir's explosive performance lies a foundation of immense personal sacrifice and family support. Saxena dedicated his victory to his father, Suresh Saxena, and his wife, Priyanka Gautam, whose relentless encouragement served as his primary motivation. 'Every punch I landed and every round I survived was for my family,' Saxena stated, acknowledging their enduring support.

Saxena also highlighted the essential role of his sponsors, extending gratitude to Punjab National Bank (PNB) and the Gauravi Foundation for their support. Their commitment has been integral to his journey from local rings to the international stage.

While the silver medal is significant, Saxena remains unsatisfied. He's already transitioning back to training, aiming for gold in future competitions. 'The hunger for gold remains,' he added, as he focuses on refining his techniques for upcoming matches.

Sudhir Saxena continues to inspire aspiring martial artists in India, demonstrating that with the right backing and dedication, no goal is out of reach. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starmer Under Fire: UK Political Crisis Intensifies Amid Epstein Scandal

Starmer Under Fire: UK Political Crisis Intensifies Amid Epstein Scandal

 United Kingdom
2
Medal Misfortune: Milano Cortina Olympics Faces Medal Breakage Dilemma

Medal Misfortune: Milano Cortina Olympics Faces Medal Breakage Dilemma

 Global
3
Controversy Erupts over India-US Trade Deal: A Battle of Tariffs and Commitments

Controversy Erupts over India-US Trade Deal: A Battle of Tariffs and Commitm...

 India
4
I don't know anything about any video: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on BJP's deleted video 'point-blank shot'.

I don't know anything about any video: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on BJP's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026