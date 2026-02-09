Sudhir Saxena Shines with Silver at India Open Kickboxing Championship

Indian kickboxing sensation Sudhir Saxena has once again elevated the nation's standing in combat sports by securing a silver medal at the 5th India Open International Kickboxing Cup, held at the iconic Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from February 4th to 8th, 2026, as per a press release.

Saxena faced a grueling draw against some of the world's most formidable fighters, showcasing a masterclass in resilience and technique. His silver-medal performance is a testament to his 'never-say-die' spirit, proving that grit and discipline can overcome the toughest odds on the international stage.

Behind Sudhir's explosive performance lies a foundation of immense personal sacrifice and family support. Saxena dedicated his victory to his father, Suresh Saxena, and his wife, Priyanka Gautam, whose relentless encouragement served as his primary motivation. 'Every punch I landed and every round I survived was for my family,' Saxena stated, acknowledging their enduring support.

Saxena also highlighted the essential role of his sponsors, extending gratitude to Punjab National Bank (PNB) and the Gauravi Foundation for their support. Their commitment has been integral to his journey from local rings to the international stage.

While the silver medal is significant, Saxena remains unsatisfied. He's already transitioning back to training, aiming for gold in future competitions. 'The hunger for gold remains,' he added, as he focuses on refining his techniques for upcoming matches.

Sudhir Saxena continues to inspire aspiring martial artists in India, demonstrating that with the right backing and dedication, no goal is out of reach. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)