Laporta's Bid to Reclaim Barcelona Presidency Ignites Electoral Race

Joan Laporta has resigned as Barcelona's president to campaign for re-election. After steering the club through a transformative era, he competes against opponents like Victor Font. Elections will be held in multiple venues to increase turnout, but postal voting is not allowed this time.

Laporta's Bid to Reclaim Barcelona Presidency Ignites Electoral Race
Joan Laporta, the outgoing president of Barcelona, has resigned to pursue re-election, according to a club statement released on Monday. This move marks the start of a 35-day electoral countdown culminating on March 15.

Having first assumed the presidency in March 2021, after receiving 54% of the vote, Laporta's tenure saw Barcelona through a turbulent yet transformative period. In line with club regulations, he steps down nearly five years later, handing interim control to Vice President Rafa Yuste.

The election, featuring venues across Catalonia and Andorra, aims to increase voter turnout, although postal votes will not be permitted, unlike in the 2021 election during Covid-19. Laporta now attempts to reclaim leadership, facing rivals like Victor Font, and basking in nostalgia following the team's LaLiga and Copa del Rey successes under his watch.

