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Concerns Over Electoral Integrity: Voter Turnout and Delimitation in Focus

Political activists have raised concerns regarding the integrity of the electoral process with questions on voter turnout and constituency delimitation. The 2024 Andhra Pradesh elections saw a sudden increase in voter percentage, prompting discussions on the reliability of electronic voting systems and apparent constituency gerrymandering in Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:00 IST
Concerns Over Electoral Integrity: Voter Turnout and Delimitation in Focus
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Concerns over the electoral integrity in India have surfaced as activists scrutinize surprising voter turnout figures and constituency delimitation. Following the 2024 Andhra Pradesh elections, a surge in voter turnout was observed, raising questions about procedural consistency and transparency within the electoral process.

Activist Parkala Prabhakar highlighted inconsistencies in the final hours of voting, questioning the procedural veracity during this critical period. Furthermore, the 2023 Assam delimitation exercise was criticized by Yogendra Yadav, alleging it altered electoral boundaries to benefit specific groups, challenging the fairness of the process.

Former CEC SY Qureshi and other experts expressed doubts over claims of large-scale manipulation, yet concerns persist regarding the robustness of electronic voting safeguards, as discussed by senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, who is skeptical of the reliability and transparency of these systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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