Tragedy in the Alps: Rising Avalanche Deaths Amidst Olympic Games

A concerning rise in avalanche-related fatalities has been reported in the Italian Alps, with 13 skiers, climbers, and hikers losing their lives over the last week. The tragedies unfolded as unstable snowpacks triggered avalanches amid ongoing Winter Olympic events, highlighting the severe risks faced by backcountry enthusiasts.

Italy's Alpine rescuers have issued warnings about the risky conditions stretched across the Alpine crescent bordering France, Switzerland, and Austria. Fresh snow from recent storms has compounded the risk, making even a single skier capable of triggering deadly avalanches, according to Federico Catania, spokesperson for Italy's Alpine Rescue Corps.

Most incidents occurred on ungroomed slopes, away from the monitored Olympic venues where safety assurances have been provided. Authorities urge caution and adherence to avalanche bulletins to prevent further tragedies. The recent surge in accidents corresponds to brief windows of good weather drawing excursionists into the mountains.

(With inputs from agencies.)