Tragedy in the Alps: Rising Avalanche Deaths Amidst Olympic Games
In the past week, 13 backcountry enthusiasts have tragically died in the Italian Alps, 10 of them from avalanches caused by an unstable snowpack amid Olympic events. Recent storms have contributed to hazardous conditions. The Alpine Rescue Corps stresses the importance of monitoring avalanche warnings and exercising caution.
- Country:
- Italy
A concerning rise in avalanche-related fatalities has been reported in the Italian Alps, with 13 skiers, climbers, and hikers losing their lives over the last week. The tragedies unfolded as unstable snowpacks triggered avalanches amid ongoing Winter Olympic events, highlighting the severe risks faced by backcountry enthusiasts.
Italy's Alpine rescuers have issued warnings about the risky conditions stretched across the Alpine crescent bordering France, Switzerland, and Austria. Fresh snow from recent storms has compounded the risk, making even a single skier capable of triggering deadly avalanches, according to Federico Catania, spokesperson for Italy's Alpine Rescue Corps.
Most incidents occurred on ungroomed slopes, away from the monitored Olympic venues where safety assurances have been provided. Authorities urge caution and adherence to avalanche bulletins to prevent further tragedies. The recent surge in accidents corresponds to brief windows of good weather drawing excursionists into the mountains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Avalanche
- Italy
- Alps
- Backcountry Skiing
- Fatalities
- Winter Olympics
- Risks
- Safety
- Rescue
- Mountains
ALSO READ
NHL Players Return to Winter Olympics: A New Era for Ice Hockey
Record-Breaking Medal Haul for Italy at Winter Olympics
CPI(M) Criticizes US Trade Agreement for Economic Risks
Navigating the Tech Threat: Indian Companies Face Cybersecurity and AI Risks
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics