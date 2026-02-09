Canada's Bold Move Against South Africa in T20 World Cup

In an exciting turn of events at the T20 World Cup, Canada won the toss and elected to bowl against the strong South African team on Monday. This critical match is held following South Africa's finish as runners-up in the previous edition after their narrow loss to India.

Marking a new era, Dilpreet Bajwa leads Canada as captain for the first time in a T20 International, a significant milestone for the team. The Canadian squad features a mix of seasoned players, including Yuvraj Samra and Navneet Dhaliwal, ready to face the formidable South Africans.

South Africa, led by Aiden Markram, presents a robust team with notable players like Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada aiming to secure their place in the World Cup rankings. Fans anticipate a thrilling match as both teams battle for supremacy on the cricket field.

(With inputs from agencies.)