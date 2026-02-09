Left Menu

Zimbabwe Triumphs Despite Brendan Taylor Injury Scare

Brendan Taylor, Zimbabwe's veteran wicketkeeper-batter, faced injury concerns after retiring hurt during Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup victory against Oman. Skipper Sikandar Raza emphasized Taylor's importance, highlighting precautions taken due to past injuries. Despite Taylor's setback, Zimbabwe's bowlers and batsmen performed impressively, securing a comprehensive win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:59 IST
Brendan Taylor
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

An injury scare for veteran wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor marred Zimbabwe's comprehensive victory against Oman in their T20 World Cup opener, expressed skipper Sikandar Raza. Taylor's struggle with an injury overshadowed the win, as he limped off the field after experiencing discomfort while running between the wickets.

Raza emphasized Taylor's significance to the team and insisted on resting him to prevent further aggravation. ''The main concern is Brendan Taylor,'' Raza stated, noting the third instance of Taylor retiring hurt in recent innings. However, a successful performance from the team's pace attack ensured dominance over Oman.

Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, and Brad Evans dismantled Oman's batting lineup, paving the way for a comfortable chase. On the opposing side, Oman captain Jatinder Singh acknowledged his team's inadequate total, underscoring Zimbabwe's superior execution despite Taylor's injury concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

