Canada and South Africa Clash in High-Stakes T20 World Cup Showdown

In a crucial T20 World Cup match in Ahmedabad, Canada wins the toss and opts to field against formidable South Africa. Canada aims to start their campaign with a win, while South Africa, last year's finalists, strive for a strong start on their journey to the title.

Updated: 09-02-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:09 IST
South Africa skipper Aiden Markram. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Canada has chosen to field first after winning the toss in the ninth match of the Men's T20 World Cup against South Africa, held in Ahmedabad on Monday. South Africa, who were finalists in the previous tournament, are considered major contenders for the title. Conversely, Canada is eager to kick off their campaign with victory.

At the toss, Canada's skipper Dilpreet Bajwa expressed enthusiasm about playing against South Africa, lauding the stadium's batting-friendly conditions. He cited dew as the reason for choosing to field first. By having a pre-tour in Sri Lanka, Canada prepared extensively, bolstering their confidence with practice matches against Sri Lanka A. Bajwa highlighted opportunities presented by playing alongside top players in the GT20.

South Africa's captain Aiden Markram noted the quality of the pitch and hoped for a strong performance. He emphasized the importance of starting well in Ahmedabad, aiming to progress to the Super 8s and knockout stages. Markram acknowledged the favorable cricketing conditions in the region, which have prepared his team for the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

