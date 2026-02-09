Left Menu

Colombian Striker Jhon Duran Joins Zenit St Petersburg on Loan

Colombian forward Jhon Duran has joined Zenit St Petersburg on loan from Al-Nassr after his stint with Fenerbahce ended. Duran transferred from Aston Villa to Al-Nassr for $80 million in 2025. He scored 12 goals for Al-Nassr and also performed impressively for Fenerbahce, netting five times.

Colombian forward Jhon Duran has secured a loan move to Russia's Zenit St Petersburg from Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. This move follows the premature conclusion of his loan spell with Turkey's Fenerbahce.

Duran, who joined Al-Nassr from Premier League outfit Aston Villa for around $80 million in January 2025, has made a notable impact in his recent games, scoring three times in 17 international appearances and netting 12 goals in 18 matches for Al-Nassr.

The 22-year-old also impressed during his time with Fenerbahce, scoring five goals in 18 appearances and helping the team secure the domestic Super Cup. Zenit, currently second in the Russian league standings, aim to bolster their ranks with Duran's inclusion in their attacking lineup.

