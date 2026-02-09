Colombian Striker Jhon Duran Joins Zenit St Petersburg on Loan

Colombian forward Jhon Duran has secured a loan move to Russia's Zenit St Petersburg from Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. This move follows the premature conclusion of his loan spell with Turkey's Fenerbahce.

Duran, who joined Al-Nassr from Premier League outfit Aston Villa for around $80 million in January 2025, has made a notable impact in his recent games, scoring three times in 17 international appearances and netting 12 goals in 18 matches for Al-Nassr.

The 22-year-old also impressed during his time with Fenerbahce, scoring five goals in 18 appearances and helping the team secure the domestic Super Cup. Zenit, currently second in the Russian league standings, aim to bolster their ranks with Duran's inclusion in their attacking lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)