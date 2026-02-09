India's Sporting Future: Task Force's Ambitious Roadmap Unveiled

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently engaged with Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra to discuss elevating school-level sports excellence. Pradhan highlighted on X the fruitful dialogue aimed at leveraging Bindra's expertise to design a sports-based curriculum, advocating for sports-integrated learning, mental wellness, and fostering a lifetime of fitness.

In December of the previous year, the Department of Sports, in a bid to place India among the top 10 sporting nations by 2036, initiated a task force with Bindra at the helm to strengthen sports administrative capabilities. This task force has delivered a comprehensive report, advocating for profound enhancements in sports governance in the country.

The report, now on the Youth Affairs & Sports Ministry's website, underscores the necessity of professional, forward-thinking sports administrators to elevate India's sporting prowess, with aspirations even of hosting the Olympic Games. The report's recommendations include the establishment of the National Council for Sports Education & Capacity Building as an autonomous entity to oversee sports administration training.

Furthermore, the report proposes a five-level Capability Maturity Model (CMM) for assessing the maturation of sports institutions, driving improvements in administrative cadres, curriculum adoption, and athlete pathways. It suggests incorporating such governance training into the civil services curricula to enhance policy implementation.

Calling for professional advancement, the report promotes rotational postings, apprenticeships, and partnerships to ensure administrators can effectively employ their skills. The Department of Sports is evaluating these recommendations, having already revamped funding norms to empower National Sports Federations (NSFs) administratively.

Administrative reforms now authorize NSFs to use up to 10% of their funding for staffing, with allowances for operational, legal, and specialized personnel expenses. These measures align with the National Sports Governance Act of 2025, laying the groundwork for a globally respected framework aimed at sustained sporting success.

(With inputs from agencies.)