Left Menu

India's Sporting Future: Task Force's Ambitious Roadmap Unveiled

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Olympian Abhinav Bindra to enhance school-level sports. A Task Force chaired by Bindra has submitted a framework to boost sports administration in India, recommending new structures, training, and reforms to position the country among the top 10 sporting nations by 2036.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:41 IST
India's Sporting Future: Task Force's Ambitious Roadmap Unveiled
Abhinav Bindra (L) and Dharmendra Pradhan (R) (Photo: @dpradhanbjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently engaged with Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra to discuss elevating school-level sports excellence. Pradhan highlighted on X the fruitful dialogue aimed at leveraging Bindra's expertise to design a sports-based curriculum, advocating for sports-integrated learning, mental wellness, and fostering a lifetime of fitness.

In December of the previous year, the Department of Sports, in a bid to place India among the top 10 sporting nations by 2036, initiated a task force with Bindra at the helm to strengthen sports administrative capabilities. This task force has delivered a comprehensive report, advocating for profound enhancements in sports governance in the country.

The report, now on the Youth Affairs & Sports Ministry's website, underscores the necessity of professional, forward-thinking sports administrators to elevate India's sporting prowess, with aspirations even of hosting the Olympic Games. The report's recommendations include the establishment of the National Council for Sports Education & Capacity Building as an autonomous entity to oversee sports administration training.

Furthermore, the report proposes a five-level Capability Maturity Model (CMM) for assessing the maturation of sports institutions, driving improvements in administrative cadres, curriculum adoption, and athlete pathways. It suggests incorporating such governance training into the civil services curricula to enhance policy implementation.

Calling for professional advancement, the report promotes rotational postings, apprenticeships, and partnerships to ensure administrators can effectively employ their skills. The Department of Sports is evaluating these recommendations, having already revamped funding norms to empower National Sports Federations (NSFs) administratively.

Administrative reforms now authorize NSFs to use up to 10% of their funding for staffing, with allowances for operational, legal, and specialized personnel expenses. These measures align with the National Sports Governance Act of 2025, laying the groundwork for a globally respected framework aimed at sustained sporting success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Mandates Nationwide SOP Adoption to Combat Cyber Frauds

Supreme Court Mandates Nationwide SOP Adoption to Combat Cyber Frauds

 India
2
Former Minister Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail Amid Controversy

Former Minister Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail Amid Controversy

 India
3
Gold Prices Surge Amidst Economic Forecasts and Soft Dollar

Gold Prices Surge Amidst Economic Forecasts and Soft Dollar

 Global
4
Shiv Sena's Triumphant Surge in Rural Maharashtra

Shiv Sena's Triumphant Surge in Rural Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026