UAE and USA Aim for Super 8 Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem has insisted that his team's spirit remains unaffected by the ongoing tensions surrounding the India-Pakistan match. Speaking ahead of their T20 World Cup opener against New Zealand, Waseem emphasized the UAE team's unity, enhanced by Indian head coach Lalchand Rajput's experience.

In a parallel development, USA all-rounder Mohammad Mohsin expressed that his team remains focused on their own World Cup games, with an eye on qualifying for the Super 8. With a prior victory over Pakistan, USA aims to capitalize on their knowledge of the opponent's playing style in upcoming matches.

The USA team's recent match against India, despite ending in a loss, has boosted their confidence significantly, especially in their bowling department. As both UAE and USA prepare for their respective matches, the focus remains tight on performance and team dynamics, amidst continental cricket political tensions.

