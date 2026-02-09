Cricket's Contract Shake-Up: BCCI Revamps Player Rankings

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revamped its central contract system, making significant changes to player classifications, notably downgrading cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to Group B. In a strategic move, the BCCI also abolished the A+ category, which previously carried a Rs 7 crore retainership fee, citing changes in player participation across formats.

Shubman Gill, senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah, and Test all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have been retained in Group A, affirming their crucial roles in the team. However, the board did not disclose the new retainership fees for the revised categories. The decision comes as Kohli and Sharma transition into one-format specialists, aligning with criteria that prioritize active participation across multiple formats.

In women's cricket, standout performer Jemimah Rodrigues has been promoted to Group A after a stellar semi-final against Australia. The women's contracts include three categories with fees of Rs 50 lakh, Rs 30 lakh, and Rs 10 lakh. This revamped structure signals the BCCI's intent to align contracts with current performances and future potential.

