Left Menu

Cricket's Contract Shake-Up: BCCI Revamps Player Rankings

The BCCI has revised its central contracts, downgrading stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to Group B and eliminating the A+ category. Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja remain in Group A. For the women's team, Jemimah Rodrigues gets a boost to Group A following her World Cup performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:19 IST
Cricket's Contract Shake-Up: BCCI Revamps Player Rankings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revamped its central contract system, making significant changes to player classifications, notably downgrading cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to Group B. In a strategic move, the BCCI also abolished the A+ category, which previously carried a Rs 7 crore retainership fee, citing changes in player participation across formats.

Shubman Gill, senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah, and Test all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have been retained in Group A, affirming their crucial roles in the team. However, the board did not disclose the new retainership fees for the revised categories. The decision comes as Kohli and Sharma transition into one-format specialists, aligning with criteria that prioritize active participation across multiple formats.

In women's cricket, standout performer Jemimah Rodrigues has been promoted to Group A after a stellar semi-final against Australia. The women's contracts include three categories with fees of Rs 50 lakh, Rs 30 lakh, and Rs 10 lakh. This revamped structure signals the BCCI's intent to align contracts with current performances and future potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Mandates Nationwide SOP Adoption to Combat Cyber Frauds

Supreme Court Mandates Nationwide SOP Adoption to Combat Cyber Frauds

 India
2
Former Minister Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail Amid Controversy

Former Minister Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail Amid Controversy

 India
3
Gold Prices Surge Amidst Economic Forecasts and Soft Dollar

Gold Prices Surge Amidst Economic Forecasts and Soft Dollar

 Global
4
Shiv Sena's Triumphant Surge in Rural Maharashtra

Shiv Sena's Triumphant Surge in Rural Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026