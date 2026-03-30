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Matthew Hayden Backs Shubman Gill's Leadership as Gujarat Titans Gear Up for IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans' batting coach Matthew Hayden commends captain Shubman Gill for his leadership ahead of their IPL 2026 opener against Punjab Kings. Highlighting Gill's past performance and team-oriented mindset, Hayden expresses confidence in the team's strong batting foundation from IPL 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:33 IST
Matthew Hayden Backs Shubman Gill's Leadership as Gujarat Titans Gear Up for IPL 2026
Shubman Gill (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a confident prelude to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Gujarat Titans' batting coach, Matthew Hayden, has lauded the leadership of team captain Shubman Gill. Ahead of their opening match against Punjab Kings, Hayden praised Gill's exceptional cricketing acumen and commanding presence, reflecting the strength of Indian cricket.

Recalling Gujarat Titans' impressive journey in the previous IPL season, Hayden highlighted Gill's pivotal role as one of the top performers, amassing 650 runs at an average of 50.00. Alongside him were key players like Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler. As GT prepares for the new season, Hayden views Gill as a potent leader with a modern swagger and self-assured style.

The former cricketer also emphasized the team's solid batting foundation established in IPL 2025, noting that the Titans are entering the new season with no significant weaknesses. Hayden is optimistic that the team, with Gill at the helm, will deliver results, while minor enhancements will naturally occur throughout the tournament.

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