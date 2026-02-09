Left Menu

Sudip Gharami's Missed Milestone Drives Determination

Bengal cricketer Sudip Kumar Gharami narrowly missed scoring a historic triple century, falling short by just one run. Despite this, his performance against Andhra has strengthened his resolve and belief. Gharami credits his coach for guidance, and he is focused on future matches and continuous improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalyani | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:20 IST
Sudip Gharami's Missed Milestone Drives Determination
  • Country:
  • India

Sudip Kumar Gharami, the Bengal opener, narrowly missed achieving a historic triple century, falling just one run short. Despite the setback, Gharami's monumental 299-run performance against Andhra has reinforced his determination to stay focused in every situation.

The 26-year-old's cricketing marathon spanned 930 minutes over three days and played a crucial role in propelling Bengal towards the semifinals. Voice filled with disappointment, Gharami shared his reflections on the missed milestone, emphasizing the importance of remaining attentive regardless of circumstances.

Gharami attributed his improved performance and mindset to the guidance of his childhood coach, Debesh Chakraborty. With technical tweaks and unwavering support from his team, Gharami looks forward to the upcoming semifinals against Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Mandates Nationwide SOP Adoption to Combat Cyber Frauds

Supreme Court Mandates Nationwide SOP Adoption to Combat Cyber Frauds

 India
2
Former Minister Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail Amid Controversy

Former Minister Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail Amid Controversy

 India
3
Gold Prices Surge Amidst Economic Forecasts and Soft Dollar

Gold Prices Surge Amidst Economic Forecasts and Soft Dollar

 Global
4
Shiv Sena's Triumphant Surge in Rural Maharashtra

Shiv Sena's Triumphant Surge in Rural Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026