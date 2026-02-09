Sudip Gharami's Missed Milestone Drives Determination

Sudip Kumar Gharami, the Bengal opener, narrowly missed achieving a historic triple century, falling just one run short. Despite the setback, Gharami's monumental 299-run performance against Andhra has reinforced his determination to stay focused in every situation.

The 26-year-old's cricketing marathon spanned 930 minutes over three days and played a crucial role in propelling Bengal towards the semifinals. Voice filled with disappointment, Gharami shared his reflections on the missed milestone, emphasizing the importance of remaining attentive regardless of circumstances.

Gharami attributed his improved performance and mindset to the guidance of his childhood coach, Debesh Chakraborty. With technical tweaks and unwavering support from his team, Gharami looks forward to the upcoming semifinals against Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)