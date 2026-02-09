Left Menu

South Africa Triumphs Over Canada in T20 World Cup Opener

South Africa beat Canada by 57 runs in their T20 World Cup opener. Skipper Aiden Markram's quickfire 59 helped set a total of 213, with contributions from other key players. Navneet Dhaliwal led Canada's response with 64 runs, but Lungi Ngidi's four wickets sealed their fate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 22:52 IST
In their first match of the T20 World Cup on Monday, South Africa secured a decisive 57-run victory over Canada. Leading the attack, skipper Aiden Markram delivered an impressive 59 runs off 32 balls, propelling South Africa to a commanding total of 213 for four.

Contributions from Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock, Tristan Stubbs, and David Miller bolstered the South African innings after they were asked to bat first. Canada struggled in response, with their top performer, Navneet Dhaliwal, scoring 64.

South African bowler Lungi Ngidi was the standout performer, claiming four wickets for 31 runs, effectively quelling the Canadian challenge and steering his team to victory. A strong all-around performance characterized the South African win, setting a positive tone for their World Cup campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

