ICC Decision: No Penalty for Bangladesh Cricket Board Despite Boycott

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Monday that no penalties will be imposed on the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after it declined to play its T20 World Cup matches in India. This decision came following dialogues with both the BCB and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which declared a boycott of a scheduled match against India to express solidarity with Bangladesh.

The ICC emphasized that there would be no financial, sporting, or administrative penalties on the BCB concerning this issue. They reiterated the BCB's right to seek intervention from the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) as per existing ICC regulations. The governing body's stance was described as one emphasizing neutrality and fairness with a focus on supportive facilitation instead of punishment.

Bangladesh's non-participation was due to security concerns, leading to its replacement by Scotland. Furthermore, an agreement was reached whereby Bangladesh would host an ICC event between 2028 and 2031, in preparation for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2031. Discussions continue, with BCB President Aminul Islam visiting Pakistan for talks with the ICC and PCB.

