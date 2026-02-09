Left Menu

ICC Decision: No Penalty for Bangladesh Cricket Board Despite Boycott

The ICC announced no penalties for the Bangladesh Cricket Board over its refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India, following discussions with both the BCB and the Pakistan Cricket Board, which supported Bangladesh by boycotting a match. Bangladesh cited security concerns for not participating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 22:59 IST
ICC Decision: No Penalty for Bangladesh Cricket Board Despite Boycott
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Monday that no penalties will be imposed on the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after it declined to play its T20 World Cup matches in India. This decision came following dialogues with both the BCB and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which declared a boycott of a scheduled match against India to express solidarity with Bangladesh.

The ICC emphasized that there would be no financial, sporting, or administrative penalties on the BCB concerning this issue. They reiterated the BCB's right to seek intervention from the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) as per existing ICC regulations. The governing body's stance was described as one emphasizing neutrality and fairness with a focus on supportive facilitation instead of punishment.

Bangladesh's non-participation was due to security concerns, leading to its replacement by Scotland. Furthermore, an agreement was reached whereby Bangladesh would host an ICC event between 2028 and 2031, in preparation for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2031. Discussions continue, with BCB President Aminul Islam visiting Pakistan for talks with the ICC and PCB.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Government of Pakistan directs Pakistan cricket team to take field against India on February 15 for its T20 World Cup fixture.

Government of Pakistan directs Pakistan cricket team to take field against I...

 Global
2
Royal Palace Ready to Assist in Prince Andrew Investigation

Royal Palace Ready to Assist in Prince Andrew Investigation

 United Kingdom
3
This decision has been taken with the aim of protecting spirit of cricket: Pak govt on withdrawing boycott of T20WC game against India.

This decision has been taken with the aim of protecting spirit of cricket: P...

 Global
4
King Charles III to Support Police Probe into Prince Andrew's Alleged Leaks to Epstein

King Charles III to Support Police Probe into Prince Andrew's Alleged Leaks ...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026