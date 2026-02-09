Global Investors Eye IPL Giants: RCB and RR Up for Grabs
Global investors, including Avram Glazer, are interested in acquiring IPL franchises Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals. The bid is valued at around Rs 12,000-13,000 crore per franchise. RCB, reigning champions, are a hot ticket partly due to star player Virat Kohli.
In a significant development for the cricket world, global investors are setting their sights on two of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) prominent franchises—Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Notably, Avram Glazer, co-owner of Manchester United, is among those considering a bid, ESPNcricinfo reports.
Reports suggest that the estimated value of each franchise is approximately Rs 12,000-13,000 crore, based on the benchmark set by the 2021 sale of the Lucknow and Ahmedabad teams. Eight investors have reportedly been shortlisted for RCB, while five are in the running for RR.
RCB, bolstered by marquee players like Virat Kohli, has drawn interest from parties such as Lancer Capital, Manipal Group, and Premji Invest. The possible sale comes as Diageo, the current owner, conducts a strategic review of its investment in the franchise.
