Indian Women Boxers Gear Up for Asian Boxing Championships

Having dominated the World Boxing Cup Finals, India's women boxers now set their sights on the Asian Boxing Championships, led by stars like Nikhat Zareen. Supported by top coaches, these athletes are training rigorously to add more medals to their collection ahead of the Asian Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 23:38 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 23:38 IST
Indian Boxer Nikhat Zareen. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India

Fresh from their triumphant display at the World Boxing Cup Finals in Greater Noida, India's women pugilists are poised for success at the forthcoming Asian Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, from March 28 to April 11, 2026. This championship is part of their preparation for the Asian Games later this year.

Led by the indomitable Nikhat Zareen in the 51kg category and Jaismine Lamboria in the 57kg category, Indian women clinched seven out of ten gold medals at the World Boxing Cup, signaling their dominance on the global stage. Other gold recipients included Minakshi Hooda, Preeti Pawar, Parveen Hooda, Arundhati Choudhary, and Nupur Sheoran, as confirmed by SAI Media.

Currently, these athletes are undergoing intensive training at the Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports Patiala, as part of the national camp backed by the Sports Authority of India's Annual Calendar for Training & Competition and the Boxing Federation of India. Their rigorous preparation aims to deliver memorable performances at this year's top tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

