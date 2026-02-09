BCCI Seeks Top Talent for High-Performance Cricket Roles

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a recruitment drive for several coaching and performance roles at its Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. This initiative is part of BCCI's strategy to bolster India's high-performance pathway, focusing on skills development and performance analytics.

Among the ten openings, two positions are available for batting coaches, who will assist the Head Cricket Coach in improving the performance of batters across national levels, including senior teams and age groups. Three positions are for fast bowling coaches, focusing on technical and physical development, workload management, and talent identification.

Four fielding coach positions are also offered, three male and one female, tasked with raising athletic and fielding standards. Additionally, one role for a performance analyst is open, involving data management and analysis to aid strategic decisions. Applications close on February 27, 2026, at 5 PM IST.

(With inputs from agencies.)