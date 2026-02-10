Left Menu

India vs Pakistan T20 Showdown Gets the Green Light

The India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match will proceed as planned after Pakistan revoked its boycott. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka's influence was pivotal in reaching this decision, maintaining the sport's integrity. The match will take place in Colombo on February 15, 2026, preserving the tournament's continuity.

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup will proceed as scheduled after a tense diplomatic standoff was resolved. Pakistan backed down from its boycott call following successful interventions by Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, allowing the game to take place as planned.

The fixture, set for February 15, 2026, in Colombo, faced uncertainty when Pakistan initially considered withdrawing due to political reasons. However, after multilateral talks and diplomatic communications, including a crucial call from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the deadlock was broken.

The decision underscores a commitment to uphold the spirit of cricket. Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Aminul Islam also played a role in persuading Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of keeping the tournament intact for the sake of the sport's global appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

