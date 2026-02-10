South Africa and Scotland Dominate in T20 World Cup Openers

In a commanding start to their Twenty20 World Cup campaign, South Africa clinched a 57-run victory against Canada, with Captain Aiden Markram's half-century and Lungi Ngidi's four-wicket haul spearheading the win in Ahmedabad's Group D clash.

South Africa posted a formidable 213-4, despite Ansh Patel's three-wicket effort, credit to Markram's early 70-run stand with Quinton de Kock and a crucial unbeaten 75-run partnership between David Miller and Tristan Stubbs.

Elsewhere, Scotland spoiled Italy's World Cup debut with a 73-run win in Group C, as George Munsey's 84 and Michael Leask's four-wicket performance proved decisive. Zimbabwe secured their victory against Oman, led by a strong bowling display restricting Oman to just 103 runs.

