South Africa and Scotland Dominate in T20 World Cup Openers

South Africa triumphed over Canada, led by Aiden Markram and Lungi Ngidi's performances. Meanwhile, Scotland defeated Italy in their T20 World Cup debut. Zimbabwe also secured a comfortable win against Oman. The matches highlighted strong individual performances and strategic plays by the winning sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 00:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 00:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a commanding start to their Twenty20 World Cup campaign, South Africa clinched a 57-run victory against Canada, with Captain Aiden Markram's half-century and Lungi Ngidi's four-wicket haul spearheading the win in Ahmedabad's Group D clash.

South Africa posted a formidable 213-4, despite Ansh Patel's three-wicket effort, credit to Markram's early 70-run stand with Quinton de Kock and a crucial unbeaten 75-run partnership between David Miller and Tristan Stubbs.

Elsewhere, Scotland spoiled Italy's World Cup debut with a 73-run win in Group C, as George Munsey's 84 and Michael Leask's four-wicket performance proved decisive. Zimbabwe secured their victory against Oman, led by a strong bowling display restricting Oman to just 103 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

