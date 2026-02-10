Casino Group Fined €40 Million for Corruption Offenses
The French supermarket group Casino has chosen not to appeal a €40 million penalty imposed for corruption offenses dating back to 2018-2019. The group plans to contest the damages' calculation. Former CEO Jean-Charles Naouri and three ex-executives were also found guilty of corruption and misleading information dissemination.
French supermarket giant Casino has announced its decision to not appeal a €40 million fine levied for corruption charges from 2018-2019, which includes a suspended payment of €20 million.
The company plans to challenge the Paris Criminal Court's calculation of civil damages, it disclosed in a statement.
The judgment found former Casino CEO Jean-Charles Naouri and three senior executives guilty of corruption and the organized dissemination of false information.
