Casino Group Fined €40 Million for Corruption Offenses

French supermarket giant Casino has announced its decision to not appeal a €40 million fine levied for corruption charges from 2018-2019, which includes a suspended payment of €20 million.

The company plans to challenge the Paris Criminal Court's calculation of civil damages, it disclosed in a statement.

The judgment found former Casino CEO Jean-Charles Naouri and three senior executives guilty of corruption and the organized dissemination of false information.

