Casino Group Fined €40 Million for Corruption Offenses

The French supermarket group Casino has chosen not to appeal a €40 million penalty imposed for corruption offenses dating back to 2018-2019. The group plans to contest the damages' calculation. Former CEO Jean-Charles Naouri and three ex-executives were also found guilty of corruption and misleading information dissemination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-02-2026 00:18 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 00:18 IST
Casino Group Fined €40 Million for Corruption Offenses
French supermarket giant Casino has announced its decision to not appeal a €40 million fine levied for corruption charges from 2018-2019, which includes a suspended payment of €20 million.

The company plans to challenge the Paris Criminal Court's calculation of civil damages, it disclosed in a statement.

The judgment found former Casino CEO Jean-Charles Naouri and three senior executives guilty of corruption and the organized dissemination of false information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

