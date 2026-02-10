Al-Hilal's First League Points Dropped in Asian Champions League Drama

Al-Hilal, the four-time champions of the Asian Champions League, encountered their first stumble during the league phase as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Shabab Al-Ahli of the UAE. Despite significant lineup changes made by coach Simone Inzaghi, the team seemed to struggle in Dubai.

Even with the draw, Al-Hilal secured their place at the top of the standings, five points ahead of Al-Ahli, with only one round remaining. Qualification for the last 16 had already been assured after their prior six victories in the tournament.

Elsewhere, Al-Duhail from Qatar maintained their hopes of reaching the next phase with a 1-1 draw against Sharjah FC in Doha. Both teams now hold eight points, slightly ahead of Al-Gharafa in ninth. In another match, Uzbekistan's Nasaf and Iraq's Al-Shorta ended with a 1-1 draw, eliminating their qualification prospects.

