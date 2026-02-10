Left Menu

Al-Hilal's First League Points Dropped in Asian Champions League Drama

Al-Hilal, the four-time Asian Champions League winners, were held to a 0-0 draw against Shabab Al-Ahli, marking their first dropped points in the tournament. Despite the draw, they remain at the top of the standings. Other matches saw Al-Duhail and Sharjah draw 1-1, while Nasaf drew with Al-Shorta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 00:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 00:21 IST
Al-Hilal's First League Points Dropped in Asian Champions League Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Al-Hilal, the four-time champions of the Asian Champions League, encountered their first stumble during the league phase as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Shabab Al-Ahli of the UAE. Despite significant lineup changes made by coach Simone Inzaghi, the team seemed to struggle in Dubai.

Even with the draw, Al-Hilal secured their place at the top of the standings, five points ahead of Al-Ahli, with only one round remaining. Qualification for the last 16 had already been assured after their prior six victories in the tournament.

Elsewhere, Al-Duhail from Qatar maintained their hopes of reaching the next phase with a 1-1 draw against Sharjah FC in Doha. Both teams now hold eight points, slightly ahead of Al-Gharafa in ninth. In another match, Uzbekistan's Nasaf and Iraq's Al-Shorta ended with a 1-1 draw, eliminating their qualification prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Defining a European-Led NATO: Command Posts to Shift

Defining a European-Led NATO: Command Posts to Shift

 Global
2
Bribery Scandal Erupts in Uttarakhand Fire Department

Bribery Scandal Erupts in Uttarakhand Fire Department

 India
3
Bangladesh-U.S. Trade Deal: New Era for Textile Tariffs

Bangladesh-U.S. Trade Deal: New Era for Textile Tariffs

 Global
4
Pharma Giants Clash: Novo Nordisk vs. Hims in Weight-Loss Pill Dispute

Pharma Giants Clash: Novo Nordisk vs. Hims in Weight-Loss Pill Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026