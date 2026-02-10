Michael Bay vs. Cadillac: Legal Clash Unfolds in Formula One Ad Dispute

Cadillac's foray into Formula One is marred by a legal battle initiated by Hollywood director Michael Bay. The director of blockbusters like "Transformers" claims his creative input was used without remuneration in an ad launched during the Super Bowl.

The advertisement, featuring Formula One's newest entrant sponsored by General Motors, led Bay to file a $1.5 million lawsuit alleging breach of contract and fraud. CEO Dan Towriss expressed disappointment over the legal action, clarifying that creative ideas were developed prior to discussions with Bay.

Towriss maintains hope for an amicable settlement and praised the ad campaign's success. The commercial drew inspiration from JFK's 1961 moon landing speech, symbolizing Cadillac's competitive spirit in both Formula One and broader sports spheres.

