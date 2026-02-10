Fernando Alonso Gears Up for Uncertain Yet Thrilling Formula One Season

Fernando Alonso, a two-time world champion in Formula One, expressed his intention to relish every moment of the forthcoming F1 season while still undecided if it will be his last.

In an interview with Reuters Television during Aston Martin's livery presentation in Saudi Arabia, Alonso, at 44 the oldest driver in the F1 circuit, emphasized his continued motivation after a record-setting 425 race starts. This season marks a new era in engine technology, with Aston Martin, a manufacturer team, transitioning from Mercedes to Honda for their power units. The season kicks off in Australia on March 8.

The AMR26 car marks the first vehicle developed under the leadership of renowned design expert Adrian Newey with Ferrari's former technician Enrico Cardile. Alonso remarked on the dynamic nature of F1 and the upcoming regulations' potential impact on racing strategies. Despite a challenging start last season, Alonso aspires for Aston Martin to rank at least within the top five of the constructors' championship.

