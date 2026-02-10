Left Menu

Fernando Alonso Gears Up for Uncertain Yet Thrilling Formula One Season

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, the oldest driver on the F1 grid, aims to savor every moment of the new Formula One season. Despite ongoing shifts in the sport, Alonso's motivation remains strong. Aston Martin, now collaborating with Honda, hopes to overcome early challenges for a successful season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 00:54 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 00:54 IST
Fernando Alonso Gears Up for Uncertain Yet Thrilling Formula One Season

Fernando Alonso, a two-time world champion in Formula One, expressed his intention to relish every moment of the forthcoming F1 season while still undecided if it will be his last.

In an interview with Reuters Television during Aston Martin's livery presentation in Saudi Arabia, Alonso, at 44 the oldest driver in the F1 circuit, emphasized his continued motivation after a record-setting 425 race starts. This season marks a new era in engine technology, with Aston Martin, a manufacturer team, transitioning from Mercedes to Honda for their power units. The season kicks off in Australia on March 8.

The AMR26 car marks the first vehicle developed under the leadership of renowned design expert Adrian Newey with Ferrari's former technician Enrico Cardile. Alonso remarked on the dynamic nature of F1 and the upcoming regulations' potential impact on racing strategies. Despite a challenging start last season, Alonso aspires for Aston Martin to rank at least within the top five of the constructors' championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senators urge Trump to use North America trade talks for Chinese autos crackdown

Senators urge Trump to use North America trade talks for Chinese autos crack...

 United States
2
Mamdani calls for 2% tax hike on wealthy New Yorkers

Mamdani calls for 2% tax hike on wealthy New Yorkers

 Global
3
Buddhist monks walk to US Capitol on final day of their 15-week journey from Texas

Buddhist monks walk to US Capitol on final day of their 15-week journey from...

 United States
4
US lawmakers learned Trump wanted to indict them through the press

US lawmakers learned Trump wanted to indict them through the press

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026