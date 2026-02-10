Left Menu

Kokomo Murase Shines at Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, Clinches Gold in Women's Snowboarding Big Air

Kokomo Murase of Japan captured gold in the women's snowboarding big air event at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, outperforming Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Yu Seung-eun. Murase's final routine included a complex backside triple 1440, reflecting Japan's growing influence in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 02:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 02:35 IST
Kokomo Murase of Japan soared to victory at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, capturing gold in the women's snowboarding big air event with an awe-inspiring aerial display. Her triumph marks an elevation from her bronze medal finish four years prior.

The 21-year-old Murase delivered a thrilling final performance, marked by a backside triple 1440 maneuver. This challenging trick involves flipping upside down three times while executing four full rotations, effectively cementing her lead.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand earned silver, replicating her previous achievement, while South Korean Yu Seung-eun, in her Olympic debut, took home bronze. The event also showcased Japan's growing prowess in the snowboarding arena, as reflected by their recent successes in the men's division.

